Palat scored a goal on four shots and added an assist in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Stars.

Palat had a helper on Yanni Gourde's first-period tally. In the third, Palat scored to tie the game at 3-3 before Roope Hintz put the Stars ahead for good. The 29-year-old Palat has crossed the 30-point threshold with 12 tallies and 19 assists in 33 appearances. He's added 74 shots on net, 51 hits and a plus-6 rating.