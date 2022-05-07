Palat scored a goal and added an assist in Friday's 5-2 loss to Toronto in Game 3.
Palat got the Bolts to within one goal (3-2) early in the third period with a shot from the left circle that went through the legs of a Toronto forward and over the blocker of Jack Campbell. The points were his first this postseason
