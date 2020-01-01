Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Two points versus Sabres

Palat scored a goal on three shots and added an assist, a hit, and blocked a shot in Tuesday's 6-4 win over Buffalo.

Palat has goals in back-to-back contests, including his power-play marker in Tuesday's high-scoring affair with the Sabres. Having gone quiet for long stretches this season, Palat has picked up his production in recent weeks and has found the scoresheet eight times over his last six games.