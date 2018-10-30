Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Unavailable against Devils

Palat (lower body) will not play versus New Jersey on Tuesday, but figures to be a game-time decision for Thursday's matchup with Nashville.

Palat was originally set to miss both contests, however, it appears he may be healthy enough to face the Predators. With the winger sidelined, J.T. Miller will move up to the top line along side all-stars Steven Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov. Once Palat is healthy, he should retake his spot on the first line.