Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Unavailable for Tuesday's home game
Palat (lower body) won't dress for Tuesday's home clash with the Oilers, Corey Long of NHL.com reports.
Despite missing five games and counting, Palat isn't on injured reserve, which suggests that there's at least some hope from the Lightning brass that the winger will be able to return soon. Palat has a high hockey IQ and he can score or set up goals with aplomb, but the Bolts have potted 17 goals over his extended absence and can probably afford to take all the necessary precautions with the 27-year-old.
More News
-
Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Will miss next two games•
-
Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Out again Thursday•
-
Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Unavailable against Devils•
-
Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Will miss next two games•
-
Lightning's Ondrej Palat: To miss Saturday's game•
-
Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Leaves after blocking shot•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 6
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...