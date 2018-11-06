Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Unavailable for Tuesday's home game

Palat (lower body) won't dress for Tuesday's home clash with the Oilers, Corey Long of NHL.com reports.

Despite missing five games and counting, Palat isn't on injured reserve, which suggests that there's at least some hope from the Lightning brass that the winger will be able to return soon. Palat has a high hockey IQ and he can score or set up goals with aplomb, but the Bolts have potted 17 goals over his extended absence and can probably afford to take all the necessary precautions with the 27-year-old.