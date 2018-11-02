Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Will miss next two games
Palat (lower body) won't play Saturday against Montreal or Sunday against the Senators, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
Palat is still considered day-to-day with a lower-body injury, which suggests he could be ready to return as soon as Tuesday against the Oilers. The 27-year-old winger has enjoyed a nice start to the season, notching five assists in nine contests, so he'll be a solid fantasy play once he's cleared to play.
