Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Will miss next two games

Palat (lower body) will miss the Lightning's next two games, Caley Chelios of Fox Sports reports.

Palat has yet to score a goal in 2018-19 and has managed just five assists to this point in the season. His lower-body injury is set to keep him out of Tampa Bay's next two games but by the sounds of it, the 27-year-old Czech could be out for longer.

