Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Will play against Sabres
Palat (lower body) will make his return to the lineup versus Buffalo on Thursday.
Palat has been out of action since Oct. 23, a stretch of 16 games on the sidelines. The winger had yet to find the back of the net this season prior to getting hurt, but did rack up five helpers in those first nine contests. The Czech is expected to slot into a fourth-line role with Adam Erne (illness) unavailable.
