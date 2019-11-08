Lightning's Patrick Maroon: Activated off injured reserve
Maroon (upper body) has been taken of injured reserve, per the NHL media site, ahead of Friday's matchup with Buffalo.
Maroon figures to slot into a bottom-six role now that he is fully fit, though he could still see time with the No. 2 power-play unit. It's been an underwhelming start to the season for the St. Louis native, as he has just three points in 11 games and is averaging a mere 10:39 of ice time. Still, his role with the man advantage gives him solid mid-range fantasy value as long as he can hold onto it.
