Lightning's Patrick Maroon: Banged up versus Flyers
Maroon (undisclosed) scored the lone goal but also picked up another injury in Saturday's 1-0 win over the Flyers, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.
Per Kimelman, coach Jon Cooper hopes Maroon will be okay for Sunday's game against the Devils. With Ondrej Palat (undisclosed) also on the shelf, the Lightning would need to call up a forward or run seven defensemen Sunday if Maroon is unable to play. He previously picked up another injury in Thursday's game against the Coyotes, so perhaps the 31-year-old winger is just a bit banged up from some physical battles lately.
More News
-
Lightning's Patrick Maroon: Good to go Saturday•
-
Lightning's Patrick Maroon: Exits game Thursday•
-
Lightning's Patrick Maroon: Three assists in last 17 games•
-
Lightning's Patrick Maroon: Double trouble in win•
-
Lightning's Patrick Maroon: Activated off injured reserve•
-
Lightning's Patrick Maroon: Designated for IR•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.