Maroon (undisclosed) scored the lone goal but also picked up another injury in Saturday's 1-0 win over the Flyers, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.

Per Kimelman, coach Jon Cooper hopes Maroon will be okay for Sunday's game against the Devils. With Ondrej Palat (undisclosed) also on the shelf, the Lightning would need to call up a forward or run seven defensemen Sunday if Maroon is unable to play. He previously picked up another injury in Thursday's game against the Coyotes, so perhaps the 31-year-old winger is just a bit banged up from some physical battles lately.