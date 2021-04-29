Maroon has gone nine games without a point.
Maroon is struggling to deliver in any traditional fantasy category. He has just seven shots in those nine outings and only 14 hits. Maroon was one of the key pieces added for last season's Cup run, but his intangibles mean more to the team than contributions in box scores.
