Lightning's Patrick Maroon: Dealing with lingering injury
Maroon (undisclosed) won't be available for Thursday's clash with Chicago due to a lingering injury, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
Maroon's issue doesn't sound overly serious, but it wouldn't be surprising to see Tampa Bay hold him out for a while to ensure he's 100 percent healthy once the playoffs roll around. Another update on the burly winger's status should surface once he's cleared to rejoin the lineup.
