Play

Maroon (undisclosed) won't be available for Thursday's clash with Chicago due to a lingering injury, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Maroon's issue doesn't sound overly serious, but it wouldn't be surprising to see Tampa Bay hold him out for a while to ensure he's 100 percent healthy once the playoffs roll around. Another update on the burly winger's status should surface once he's cleared to rejoin the lineup.

More News
Our Latest Stories