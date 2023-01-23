Maroon missed practice Monday and is still being evaluated for an undisclosed injury, Chris Krenn of the Lightning's official site reports.

Maroon remains mired in a nine-game goal drought and has just one shot on goal in his last six contests. If Maroon is unable to play in Tuesday's clash with the Wild, the Bolts will likely role with seven defensemen in the lineup, though they could also consider bringing a player up from the minors.