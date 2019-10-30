Lightning's Patrick Maroon: Deemed day-to-day
Maroon (upper body) is considered day-to-day ahead of Wednesday's game against New Jersey, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
Although Maroon hasn't technically been ruled out against the Devils, the hard-hitting winger should probably be considered closer to doubtful than questionable for Wednesday's contest. Official word on his status should arrive prior to puck drop.
