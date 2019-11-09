Lightning's Patrick Maroon: Double trouble in win
Maroon scored twice Saturday in a 5-3 win over Buffalo in the 2019 NHL Global Series in Stockholm, Sweden.
Remarkably, the first goal came on the power play. Maroon has underwhelmed in blue and white so far, but he's a solid banger with touch who could surprise in the Florida sun. Especially in leagues that count hits.
