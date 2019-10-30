Lightning's Patrick Maroon: Exits after bout
Maroon won't return to Tuesday's game against the Rangers after suffering an undisclosed injury, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
Maroon has a long track record of sticking up for his teammates, but it cost him this time. The 31-year-old dropped the gloves with Micheal Haley just 1:56 into regulation, and he didn't take another shift following the fight before the Lightning ruled him out for the remainder of the contest. With a quick turnaround to recovery before Wednesday's game against the Devils, it's possible the Lightning call up a forward to take Maroon's place on the fourth line.
