Maroon sustained an upper-body injury in Thursday's game versus the Islanders.
Maroon appeared to be favoring his arm after leaving the ice late in the second period. The 34-year-old winger has been a key part of the Lightning's bottom six, so he'll be missed more on the ice than in fantasy if he can't suit up Saturday in Ottawa.
More News
-
Lightning's Patrick Maroon: Scores twice in victory•
-
Lightning's Patrick Maroon: Scores goal in loss•
-
Lightning's Patrick Maroon: Good to go•
-
Lightning's Patrick Maroon: Dealing with undisclosed injury•
-
Lightning's Patrick Maroon: Gets help on helper•
-
Lightning's Patrick Maroon: Scores goal vs. Chicago•