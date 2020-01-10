Lightning's Patrick Maroon: Exits game Thursday
Maroon left Thursday's game against the Coyotes after suffering an undisclosed injury, Diana C. Nearhos of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Maroon was on the wrong end of an elbow to the upper-body area in the first period, and after leaving the game after the hit, hasn't resurfaced. Expect a word on the veteran's health following the game or in the coming days ahead of Saturday's game against the Flyers.
