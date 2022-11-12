Maroon was fined $2,702.70 by NHL Player Safety on Saturday,

That was the maximum allowed under the CBA. Maroon and the Capitals' Garnet Hathaway went at it Friday after the Capitals' Nicolas Aube-Kubel illegally hit Tampa Bay's Cal Foote in the head. Both Maroon and Hathaway picked up majors and misconducts for their misdeeds in the second period. Maroon has only one assist in 14 games but does have 29 penalty minutes.