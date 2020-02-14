Play

Maroon scored a goal Thursday in a 3-1 win over the Oilers.

Maroon has points in two straight, but just 19 (seven goals, 12 assists) in 53 games. Then again, he wasn't brought in to put up regular-season points. Maroon is in Tampa to give the Bolts a leg up in the postseason. This was his first goal in 11 games.

