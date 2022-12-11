Maroon scored a goal Saturday in a 4-1 win over the Panthers.

It was his first goal of the season (27 games). Maroon was sitting pretty in the slot in the first period when Anthony Cirelli won a board battle and fed him in the slot. He wired it past Sergei Bobrovsky. Maroon isn't producing much offense (five points), but is finding himself in the sin bin (42 PIM). Perhaps he can bring value to you, but we generally recommend he remain firmly on the wire.