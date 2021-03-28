Maroon scored a goal and added an assist Saturday in a 4-3 loss to Carolina.
This was Maroon's first multi-point game this season. Strip away his first eight pointless games and Maroon has delivered at 0.5 points-per-game. He adds a few hits and PIM, too. His fantasy value is limited, but Maroon sure is playing an important role on the ice.
