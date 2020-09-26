Maroon produced a power-play assist and three hits in Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Stars in Game 4.

Maroon got the puck to Victor Hedman, who set up Kevin Shattenkirk for the winning tally in overtime. That assist snapped a five-game point drought for Maroon. He's up to a goal, four helpers, 54 hits and 32 PIM in 23 outings in a limited role.