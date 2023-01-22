Maroon was credited with an assist in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Flames.

Maroon and allied skater Nick Paul were both there for the loose puck along the end boards, and Vladislav Namestnikov's momentum forced the puck into the cage off his skate and on a rebound to put the Lightning ahead 2-1 in the second frame. The lead would ultimately be squandered, but the fortuitous play helped Maroon snap a five-game points skid; he's had a rough season with just two goals, six assists and a minus-3 rating through 45 games.