Maroon (undisclosed) will play Thursday versus the Red Wings, Chris Krenn of the Lightning's official site reports.
Maroon has been banged up in a few games recently, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him take minimal minutes. The winger has 14 points over 79 contests in a bottom-six role.
