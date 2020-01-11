Play

Maroon (undisclosed) will be in the lineup for Saturday night's game versus Philadelphia, Caley Chelios of the Lightning's official site reports.

Maroon left Thursday's game early but plans to suit up against the Flyers on Saturday. Be sure to confirm the veteran's status ahead of tonight's game, but all signs point to Maroon playing on a line with Cedric Paquette and Alexander Volkov.

