Maroon has been suspended one game for his actions in Saturday's loss to Florida.
Maroon will miss Monday's season finale against the Panthers but will be eligible to return in the first round of the postseason, also against Florida. The veteran power forward finishes the regular season with four goals and 14 assists in 55 games.
More News
-
Lightning's Patrick Maroon: Set for hearing with DOPS•
-
Lightning's Patrick Maroon: Box scores don't show real value•
-
Lightning's Patrick Maroon: Sets up both goals•
-
Lightning's Patrick Maroon: First multi-pointer of season•
-
Lightning's Patrick Maroon: Manages assist•
-
Lightning's Patrick Maroon: Sets up equalizer•