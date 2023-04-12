Maroon (undisclosed) won't finish Tuesday's game versus the Maple Leafs for precautionary reasons, Chris Krenn of the Lightning's official site reports.
Maroon took a hit early in the game, but he was able to return. The winger won't be pushed since the Lightning are already locked into their playoff spot. It's unclear if Maroon will play Thursday versus the Red Wings.
More News
-
Lightning's Patrick Maroon: Set to play•
-
Lightning's Patrick Maroon: Exits contest in second period•
-
Lightning's Patrick Maroon: Scores twice in victory•
-
Lightning's Patrick Maroon: Scores goal in loss•
-
Lightning's Patrick Maroon: Good to go•
-
Lightning's Patrick Maroon: Dealing with undisclosed injury•