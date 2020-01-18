Maroon (undisclosed) produced two shots on goal, two hits and a plus-1 rating in 14:03 during Friday's 7-1 rout of the Jets.

Maroon didn't get in on the scoring fun, but he played a healthy amount in his return from a three-game absence. The 31-year-old remains at 16 points with 70 hits, 58 PIM and 60 shots on goal in 43 appearances.