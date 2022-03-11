Maroon (lower body) was hurt on a blocked shot late in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Flames, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

Maroon didn't get another shift in the game, but the shot block happened late. There was no update on his status after the contest, so fantasy managers will have to assume he's day-to-day heading into Saturday's clash with the Oilers.

