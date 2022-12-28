Maroon has just five points (one goal, four assists) in 32 games this season.

His average ice time (9:51) and point production is the lowest it's been in a decade when he broke into the NHL with Anaheim. Maroon continues to put up hits (62) and PIM (49), which project to similar totals as 2021-23. But he has a lot of miles (and bruises) on his 34-year-old frame, and these could be signs of his decline.