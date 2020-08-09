Maroon (undisclosed) will play Saturday's round-robin contest against the Flyers, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.
Maroon sat out Friday's off-day practice but is evidently good to go for the final game of Tampa's round-robin play. The veteran has played under 12 minutes in each of the first two games, chipping in a combined seven hits and an assist.
