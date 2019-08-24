Lightning's Patrick Maroon: Joining Tampa Bay
Maroon signed a one-year, $900,000 deal with the Lightning on Saturday.
Maroon took a discounted one-year deal to sign with his hometown Blues last season, and he'll join another contender this season fresh off the Stanley Cup victory. The 31-year-old had 28 points (10 goals, 18 assists) in 74 games last season while laying out 135 hits.
