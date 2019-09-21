Lightning's Patrick Maroon: Making Lightning debut
Maroon (undisclosed) will make his preseason debut Saturday against Nashville, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
Maroon was supposed to make his debut Wednesday against Carolina, but ended up "tweaking" something during warmups and sitting out the contest as a precaution. The big-bodied winger, who notched 10 goals and 28 points in 74 games with St. Louis last campaign, is expected to take on a bottom-six role for the Lightning in 2019-20.
