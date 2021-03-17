Maroon provided an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Stars.

Maroon set up Mathieu Joesph's second-period tally. The 32-year-old Maroon has contributed nine points, 26 shots on net, 35 hits and 42 PIM through 28 contests. The fourth-line winger is a mainstay in the Lightning's lineup, but generally won't find enough offense for fantasy relevance.