Maroon was absent from Friday's practice session, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

Maroon's absence will likely go unexplained due to the league's current injury protocol. In the first two round-robin clashes, the winger notched one assist, one shot and seven hits in a fourth-line role. Unless he moves up the depth chart, the veteran is unlikely to be a significant factor against the Flyers on Saturday even if he plays.