Maroon was absent from Friday's practice session, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.
Maroon's absence will likely go unexplained due to the league's current injury protocol. In the first two round-robin clashes, the winger notched one assist, one shot and seven hits in a fourth-line role. Unless he moves up the depth chart, the veteran is unlikely to be a significant factor against the Flyers on Saturday even if he plays.
More News
-
Lightning's Patrick Maroon: Ready to rock•
-
Lightning's Patrick Maroon: Dealing with lingering injury•
-
Lightning's Patrick Maroon: First goal in 11 games•
-
Lightning's Patrick Maroon: Snaps short drought with assist•
-
Lightning's Patrick Maroon: Held scoreless in return•
-
Lightning's Patrick Maroon: Officially in Friday•