Maroon scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 2-0 series-clinching victory over the Panthers.

Maroon got a piece of a loose puck to score the first goal of the game in the third period. It would prove to be all the scoring Tampa needed as they completed the sweep with a 2-0 victory. Maroon now has two goals and an assist in the postseason. The 34-year-old veteran should continue to play on Tampa's fourth line as he looks to win his fourth-straight Stanley Cup.