Lightning's Patrick Maroon: No-go against Minnesota
According to Diana C. Nearhos of the Tampa Bay Times, Maroon didn't participate in line rushes during morning skate, which suggests he won't be available for Thursday's matchup with Minnesota.
Although Maroon didn't take line rushes, he was on the ice with his teammates for morning skate, so he's definitely closing in on a return. He won't have to wait long for his next opportunity to rejoin the lineup, as the Lightning will be right back at it Friday against the Jets.
