Maroon has no points, five PIM, five SOG and a minus-three rating in four games this season.

He squared off with the Flyers' Nicolas Deslauriers in the first that ended in a tie. It was Maroon's attempt to inject energy into his squad, which ended up losing again (3-2). The Bolts are 0-4 to start 2022-23. Maroon may end up dropping the gloves more often in an attempt to inspire his team.