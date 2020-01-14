Lightning's Patrick Maroon: Not expected to play
According to Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site, Maroon (undisclosed) isn't on the ice for morning skate, which suggests he won't be available for Thursday night's matchup with L.A..
Maroon will miss a second straight game Tuesday, but he's considered day-to-day with his lower-body issue, so he shouldn't be sidelined for much longer. The big-bodied winger will be reevaluated ahead of Thursday's matchup with Minnesota.
