Lightning's Patrick Maroon: Officially in Friday
Maroon (undisclosed) will officially return to the lineup for Friday's game against the Jets, Caley Chelios of the Lightning's official site reports.
Maroon was deemed a game-time decision Friday morning, but it looks like he's ready to go. Expect the 31-year-old winger to see bottom-six deployment Friday after missing three games with the injury.
