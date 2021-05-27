Maroon scored a goal in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Panthers in Game 6.

Tyler Johnson rushed up the ice to negate a potential icing call, then centered the puck for Maroon, who tallied the opening goal at 6:16 of the first period. The 33-year-old Maroon had gone without a point in the first five games of the season, but he racked up 26 PIM and 11 hits in that span. The two-time Stanley Cup champion should continue to see fourth-line minutes as a physical presence in the Lightning lineup. He had 18 points, 75 hits and 60 PIM in 55 regular-season outings.