Maroon (upper body) won't play Wednesday against the Devils, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Maroon exited Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Rangers with an upper-body injury he suffered during a fight with New York's Michael Haley. The hard-nosed winger is considered day-to-day with his issue, so although he won't suit up against New Jersey, there's a chance he'll be able to return Friday against the Islanders.