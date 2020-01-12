Lightning's Patrick Maroon: Out Sunday
Maroon (undisclosed) will not dress for Sunday's game in New Jersey, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
Maroon suffered his injury during Saturday's win over the Flyers but it remains unclear what exactly he's dealing with. Head coach Jon Cooper didn't have a timeline for his return yet, but his next chance to play will be Tuesday against the Kings.
More News
-
Lightning's Patrick Maroon: Banged up versus Flyers•
-
Lightning's Patrick Maroon: Good to go Saturday•
-
Lightning's Patrick Maroon: Exits game Thursday•
-
Lightning's Patrick Maroon: Three assists in last 17 games•
-
Lightning's Patrick Maroon: Double trouble in win•
-
Lightning's Patrick Maroon: Activated off injured reserve•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.