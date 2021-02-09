Maroon produced a power-play assist in Monday's 4-1 win over the Predators.

Maroon picked up his second point in as many games as he earned the secondary helper on Anthony Cirelli's second-period goal. The 32-year-old Maroon has just the two points through 10 games this season. He's added 17 PIM, 12 hits and a plus-1 rating in a fourth-line role.