Maroon scored a goal in Thursday's 5-2 victory over Florida.

Maroon was brought in as a Cup-winning veteran, but he's not an offensive stud. Still, the rugged winger saw 2:34 in power play time on Thursday night and it was on the first unit. We don't know if this will continue for Maroon, but short term, you should take advantage.

