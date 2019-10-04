Lightning's Patrick Maroon: Produces in first game with Bolts
Maroon scored a goal in Thursday's 5-2 victory over Florida.
Maroon was brought in as a Cup-winning veteran, but he's not an offensive stud. Still, the rugged winger saw 2:34 in power play time on Thursday night and it was on the first unit. We don't know if this will continue for Maroon, but short term, you should take advantage.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.