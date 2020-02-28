Lightning's Patrick Maroon: Ready to rock
Coach Jon Cooper expects Maroon (undisclosed) to return to the lineup Saturday against the Flames, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.
Maroon missed Thursday's loss to the Blackhawks due to a lingering injury, but he's evidently already put that issue behind him. The big-bodied winger is expected to skate on Tampa Bay's fourth line during Saturday's clash with Calgary.
