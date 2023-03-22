Maroon scored a goal on one shot against the Canadiens on Tuesday.
Maroon finally found the back of the net for the first time since Jan. 3 against Chicago, a stretch of 33 games without a goal. During his slump, the veteran managed just five assists and 22 shots. As such, fantasy players probably shouldn't be banking on Maroon suddenly finding his offensive stride this year.
