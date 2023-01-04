Maroon scored a goal in a 4-1 win against Chicago on Tuesday.

Maroon found the back of the net at 11:24 of the first period to tie the game at 1-1. It was his second goal and sixth point in 36 games this season. Maroon entered the contest averaging just 9:55 of ice time this season and, unless his role grows significantly, the 34-year-old is unlikely to make regular offensive contributions.