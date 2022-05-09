Maroon scored a goal on three shots and added five hits in Sunday's 7-3 win over the Maple Leafs in Game 4.
Maroon's first-period tally was his first point through four playoff contests. The 34-year-old winger has added six shots, 10 hits and 14 PIM in a fourth-line role. He'll continue to be regarded for his toughness, but there's little reason to expect an extended scoring surge from a player who had 11 goals and 16 helpers in 81 regular-season outings.
More News
-
Lightning's Patrick Maroon: Scores in victory•
-
Lightning's Patrick Maroon: Adds another assist•
-
Lightning's Patrick Maroon: Pockets helper•
-
Lightning's Patrick Maroon: Good to go Saturday•
-
Lightning's Patrick Maroon: Hobbled on late blocked shot•
-
Lightning's Patrick Maroon: Five points in three-game streak•